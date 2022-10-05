Savant Capital LLC Buys 451 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $204.59 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

