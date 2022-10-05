Savant Capital LLC Buys 649 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

