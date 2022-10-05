Savant Capital LLC Buys 663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

