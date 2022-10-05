Savant Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

