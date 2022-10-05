Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Prologis stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.