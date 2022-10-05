Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $100,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

CNC opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

