Savant Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

