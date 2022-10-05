Savant Capital LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

