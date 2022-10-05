Savant Capital LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 456,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 785,482 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 208,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.