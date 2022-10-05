Savant Capital LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $12,701,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

