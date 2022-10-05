Savant Capital LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,778.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,358,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.93.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.25.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

