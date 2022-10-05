Savant Capital LLC Has $690,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

