Savant Capital LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.