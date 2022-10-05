Savant Capital LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.