Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

