Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

