Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $247.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

