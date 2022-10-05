Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.