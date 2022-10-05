Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE MET opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

