Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

