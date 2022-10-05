Savant Capital LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

