Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

