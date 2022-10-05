Savant Capital LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

