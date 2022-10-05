Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

NFLX stock opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

