Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

