Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.