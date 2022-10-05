Savant Capital LLC Sells 12,050 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

