Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

