Savant Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $9,920,569. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

