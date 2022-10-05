Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.47.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

