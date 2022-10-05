Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

PCH opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

