Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

