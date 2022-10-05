Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.7 %

JPM stock opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.