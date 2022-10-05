SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

