Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.4 %

ITW stock opened at $193.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

