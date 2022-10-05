Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 124.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

