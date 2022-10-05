Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $587.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.59 and a 200-day moving average of $674.95. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $558.63 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.