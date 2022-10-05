Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

