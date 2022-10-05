Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

