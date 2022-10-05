Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.71.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

