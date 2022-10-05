Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 274 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.30.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.