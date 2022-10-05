Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

