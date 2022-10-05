Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 242,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

