Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

