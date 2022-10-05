Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

