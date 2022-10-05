Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

