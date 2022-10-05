Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,727.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.94 and a 12 month high of $753.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.