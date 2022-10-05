Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

