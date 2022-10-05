Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 225,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 206.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

