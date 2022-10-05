Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $338,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $61,073,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

